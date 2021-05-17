WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma's corruption trial starts

Patricia de Lille will be in court today for Jacob Zuma's corruption trial as the first witness to take the stand.

While the state is ready to proceed with the trial, the proceedings are likely to be adjourned as Zuma’s new legal team will have to familiarise itself with the matter.

Last month instructing attorney Eric Mabuza filed a notice of withdrawal from the case but did not provide reasons. The withdrawal will include advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, who had fiercely argued for Zuma in court ahead of the trial.