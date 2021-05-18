Are you on Discovery? Here's what to expect from phase 2 of the vaccine rollout

Medical aid scheme Discovery has transformed its Sandton head office in Johannesburg into a vaccination centre with 30 administrators who are equipped to adminsister over 2,500 vaccines daily.

This is according to a communique issued to Discovery beneficiaries by company CEO Adrian Gore ahead of the launch of its mass vaccinations on Monday.

In March, Discovery announced an ambitious target to inoculate 3 million members from May. It said it would vaccinate 550,000 high-risk members within a few weeks, and members over 60 and people with underlying conditions by the end of June.

This is part of its joint effort with the government to vaccinate millions of South Africans.

Gore cited the decision to halt the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as some of the challenges that influenced the procurement process.