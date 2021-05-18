Booze, cigarettes, toilet seats nicked in 136 Gauteng police station break-ins

“The DA in Gauteng is appalled that the police service is unable to safeguard its own premises but is mandated to see to the safety of our residents,” said Shackleton.

“Police stations are regarded by communities as a safe place where police officers prevent, combat and investigate crime while protecting and ensuring the safety of all residents.

“When police stations fall victim to crime, it compromises the ability of officers to conduct their business of ensuring the safety of residents through regular patrolling, opening of cases and response to emergencies.”

What was even more concerning, said Shackleton, was that the criminals behind these break-ins were almost never caught.

“Of the cases opened, only 41 arrests have been made with four resulting in convictions,” he said.

Mazibuko revealed that the 136 break-ins had resulted in the theft of items worth about R1.6m.

The items stolen include laptops and computers, cameras, office furniture and television sets.

During three break-ins, three guns were stolen.

In other instances, reflector jackets, blue lights and other police regalia were taken.