COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25m

18 May 2021 - 09:01 By TimesLIVE
Harveer Singh, 65, a villager suffering from Covid-19 sits in a cot as he receives treatment at a makeshift open-air clinic, amidst the spread of Covid-19, in Mewla Gopalgarh village, in Jewar district, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 16, 2021. Picture taken May 16, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 4,329.

India becomes the world's second nation, after the US, to pass the grim milestone.

The country's total caseload is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data. 

