Family upset with 23-year sentence for man who decapitated their daughter

The stepfather of a woman who was stabbed repeatedly and decapitated is not happy with the effective 23-year jail term imposed on her murderer on Tuesday.

Zamelani Ncancashe was speaking after the high court in Johannesburg imposed the sentence, instead of life in prison, on Elhadji Adjama Kebe for the murder of Sibongile Zenzile.

The court also sentenced Kebe to two years in prison for violating her corpse by chopping off her head. The court ordered the sentence of violating the corpse to run concurrently with the murder sentence.

Kebe, 33, pleaded guilty to killing Zenzile on April 25 2019. He severed her head and placed it in their fridge. He was arrested the next day.

Judge Avrielle Maier-Frawley said though there were aggravating circumstances, such as that he cut her head off, there were also mitigating factors which permitted her to impose a less severe sentence than the prescribed sentence of life for premeditated murder.

These included the fact that Kebe was a first offender, had shown remorse for his deeds, spent two years in prison awaiting trial, pleaded guilty, and there were prospects for his rehabilitation.