South Africa

Five get 1,250 years for cable theft

Amended law gets tough on offenders

18 May 2021 - 09:58 By Penwell Dlamini
The thieves stole copper cables belonging to Eskom and Telkom in the Namaqualand and Western Cape regions.
The thieves stole copper cables belonging to Eskom and Telkom in the Namaqualand and Western Cape regions.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Five cable thieves convicted on 50 counts of copper theft committed between 2016 and 2018 were among first offenders to be charged under amended legislation.

The five were found guilty in the Cape Town high court in February. Two other people who were charged alongside them were found guilty posthumously as they died during the trial.

The group stole copper cables belonging to Eskom and Telkom in the Namaqualand and Western Cape regions. They were slapped with a cumulative 1,250-year sentence. 

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE

How cable thieves fell for police sting — and got hefty jail terms

The new CEO of Prasa, Zolani Matthews, has his work cut out to revive the crime-ravaged commuter rail network.
News
2 months ago

Harrismith without power after cable theft

Cable theft at a substation has resulted in major damage leading to a loss of supply to Harrismith in the Free State, Eskom said on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

Suspected cable thief badly burnt after allegedly tampering with substation

A suspected cable thief was badly burnt and hospitalised on Thursday afternoon after allegedly tampering with a mini electricity substation in East ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  2. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  3. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  4. Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate News
  5. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X