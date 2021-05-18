Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow

The SA Weather Service has warned of cold, rainy and windy conditions from Thursday.

On Tuesday, the service said two cold fronts would spread eastward over the southern parts of SA.

According to the weather warning, the cold front was set to move over the southwestern Cape during Thursday morning, causing widespread showers and rain, especially over the western parts of the Western Cape.

It is then expected to spread over the eastern parts of the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape during the afternoon and evening.

“Strong, sustained northwesterly winds of 50-70km/h winds may be experienced over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape, the interior of the Western Cape and the interior of the Eastern Cape, which may result in difficult driving conditions, especially for high-sided vehicles. Similar conditions are expected along the coast of the Western Cape,” the service warned.