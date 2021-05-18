Hefty fine for two Durban auto spares companies guilty of illicit dealings

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the prosecution of two Durban auto spares companies which swerved onto the wrong side of the law.

Wind Motors and South x South 29 (Pty) Ltd pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property and one of failing to register as a motor vehicle builder in the Durban regional court recently.

Both businesses have been ordered to pay a collective fine of R150,000.

NPA spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara said South X South was established three years ago and specialised in exports, while Wind Motors was well-known for trading in used car parts as well as building and modifying vehicles for over 20 years.

The court heard that on December 8 2018, a container packed at Wind Motors was transported to the Durban harbour for shipment to Mauritius.