Limpopo police arrest five for impersonating cops, seize gear

18 May 2021 - 08:06 By TimesLIVE
Five men masquerading as police officers at a tavern were apprehended in Limpopo.
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

Five men masquerading as police officers at a tavern were apprehended in Limpopo.

They were sighted at Skierlik village in the Hoopdal policing area on Monday.

Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said they were cornered and arrested while trying to flee from the scene in a VW Polo.

“Police searched the vehicle and confiscated one SAPS bulletproof vest, one SAPS summer pair of trousers, two constable rank structures, one police belt, 9mm pistol, one magazine, 08 rifle live ammunition and one reflector jacket.”

The suspects will appear in the Thabazimbi magistrate's court on Tuesday facing charges of impersonating police officers, possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition, driving under the influence of liquor and possession of suspected stolen property.

“The suspects will be profiled to determine if they were previously involved in any other crimes. The origin of the recovered items will also be revealed by the ongoing police investigations.”

