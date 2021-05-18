South Africa

Load-shedding to kick in again on Tuesday evening after daytime break

Outlook for rest of week is expected to improve

18 May 2021 - 07:39 By TimesLIVE
Charge electronic devices before 5pm, when load-shedding returns.
Image: 123RF/ Pop Nukoonrat

Eskom suspended load-shedding from 4am on Tuesday as generators returned to service, but it cannot meet evening demand for electricity.

The rotational power cuts had been implemented on Sunday night.

“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams have returned seven generation units to service. This has helped ease the supply constraints, and enabled Eskom to suspend load-shedding at this point. However, this is currently insufficient to fully supply the evening peak,” it said in a statement.

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm until 10pm.

“The outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service.”

Eskom said should there be any further deterioration in the generation capacity, load-shedding may be necessary, most likely between 5pm-10pm during the winter period.

