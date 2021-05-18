MangaungShutdown called off after 'fruitful' meeting

The Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Tuesday that the shutdown in Mangaung had been called off after a “fruitful” meeting.

Cogta spokesperson Zolile Lobe confirmed that premier Sisi Ntombela and Cogta MEC Thembeni Nxangisa had a meeting on Tuesday afternoon with the members of the Mangaung Concerned Committee.

“The meeting deliberated on matters that are of concern to the community members, and we appreciate that the community has genuine concerns,” Lobe said.

The area was rocked by protests — dubbed the “MangaungShutDown”, organised by Mangaung Community Concern — over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and jobs on Monday.

A 15-year-old was killed during the protests when a security guard, attempting to scare off protesters intent on attacking a warehouse, fired a warning shot.

The protest also disrupted day one of phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for the elderly in one of the sites designated for vaccination in the province.

Lobe said the meeting agreed on a framework to respond to the concerns raised by the community, and a request was made to the community leaders to consider calling off the strike and in the process allow space for engagement.

“We hope that there will be calm and service delivery will take place,” he said.

Lobe said the collective expressed regret that the process had to culminate in the death of a 15-year-old.

“We call on law enforcement to ensure that those that are responsible are brought to book,” he said.