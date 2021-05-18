South Africa

‘Satan Defenders’ pair plead not guilty to attempted murder of baby

Alleged gangsters charged with shooting man dead in family home and bid to kill three others, including four-month-old boy

18 May 2021 - 09:58 By Devon Koen
Morne Featherstone, right, and Charl White make their first appearance in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder
Morne Featherstone, right, and Charl White make their first appearance in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder
Image: WERNER HILLS

They call themselves the “Satan Defenders” and are charged with the attempted murder of a four-month-old baby, found covered in blood after a man was shot dead inside the family home.

On Monday, Morne Featherstone, 20, and Charl White, 22, pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder, one of murder, two counts of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and two counts each for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The fatal attack occurred on July 8 2018.

According to the indictment before the high court in Gqeberha, two men had been sitting outside a house in Bibby Street, Bloemendal, when they were approached by Featherstone and White, who allegedly pulled out firearms and opened fire.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'I love you my child': Emotions run high at memorial for murder victim Yolandi Botes

Emotions ran high outside the family home of Yolandi Botes, whose body parts were found in the Vaal River last week.
News
2 days ago

Ntuthuko Shoba to remain in custody after second bail bid fails

Shoba is accused of masterminding the murder of his eight-month pregnant lover Tshegofatso Pule last June.
News
1 week ago

Family devastated by murder of New Brighton couple

Mystery surrounds the shooting of a couple in New Brighton who were found naked and dead in their bed on Sunday morning after they failed to show up ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  2. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  3. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  4. Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate News
  5. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X