‘Satan Defenders’ pair plead not guilty to attempted murder of baby

They call themselves the “Satan Defenders” and are charged with the attempted murder of a four-month-old baby, found covered in blood after a man was shot dead inside the family home.

On Monday, Morne Featherstone, 20, and Charl White, 22, pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder, one of murder, two counts of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and two counts each for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The fatal attack occurred on July 8 2018.

According to the indictment before the high court in Gqeberha, two men had been sitting outside a house in Bibby Street, Bloemendal, when they were approached by Featherstone and White, who allegedly pulled out firearms and opened fire.

