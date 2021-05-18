Vaccine rollout runs into teething problems from load-shedding to protests

Load-shedding and protest action in areas of the country have contributed to teething problems experienced during the nationwide phase 2 vaccine rollout.

This was revealed by health minister Zweli Mkhize, who was speaking at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

The site is one of 27 which will form part of the 686 in the province and 3,200 sites earmarked nationally to be up and running by the end of August/September for the vaccine rollout.

The phase 2 inoculation process began on Monday and has been implemented to vaccinate senior citizens above the age of 60.

Mkhize said most provinces had started off well but there were challenges.

“Load-shedding was a challenge as it affected the electronic vaccination system. It made reception slow. We had to capture a lot of the data manually.”