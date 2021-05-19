Brothers kill landlord relative for rent money, insurance — get life prison terms

A 64-year-old man who asked two brothers, who were related to him, to manage his tenants was bludgeoned to death — with greed being the motive.

The siblings also took out life policies on the man before the murder, said the National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame.

Gopolang Maoka (36) and Moleko Maoka (37) have now been sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court in the North West for the murder of Segwagwa Modiegi (64).

The brothers, who had lived in Kathu near Kuruman, were also ordered to serve 15 years for robbery.

“The accused were related to the deceased. Investigations revealed that the two were renting from the deceased and upon retirement, he moved to Seoding village, where they all originate from, and left his premises under their care,” said Mamothame.

“Among other things, they were responsible for collecting rental money from other tenants to send it to the deceased. Upon realising the amount of money accumulated from rentals, the two brothers, driven by greed, convinced each other to operate the business for themselves.

“The owner-relative was, however, an obstacle in their quest to own his business and they plotted to murder him.”

On January 7 2017, the two siblings arranged a meeting with their relative under a false pretence of a family meeting in Seoding.

They called Modiegi for a family meeting at their cousin’s house, where these were usually held.

“They then waited for him in the bushes where he was supposed to pass through and murdered him by bashing his head with a huge stone,” Mamothame said.

His body was discovered the next day with his face and head crushed. He was robbed of his two cellphones.

Evidence led in court by the investigating officer revealed that a few months before the murder, the brothers had insured the life of the deceased with Nedbank, as well as Assupol, with the aim of cashing in the two policies after murdering him.

The family was instructed by the police to alert them of anyone who requested the death certificate, said the NPA.

Moleko Maoka was arrested on January 17 2017 when he inquired about the certificate.

“Moleko confessed to the entire murder plot to make financial gains on his rental property,” Mamothame said.

When their rented apartment was searched, a bloodstained pair of shoes was seized by the police. The forensic results matched the blood stains to that of Modiegi.

The brothers were acquitted on two charges of fraud.

TimesLIVE