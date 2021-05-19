COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Vaccines are safe and work, but take a minimum of 14 days for immunity to develop': Mkhize

May 19 2021 - 08:47

IN QUOTES | Mobile sites, load-shedding and side-effects: Zweli Mkhize's update on vaccine rollout

Health minister Zweli Mkhize explained the vaccination process during a briefing at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

He was joined by provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu to launch phase two of the Covid-19 inoculation programme.

The second phase targets healthcare workers who did not receive the jab during phase one under the Sisonke programme and citizens over the age of 60.