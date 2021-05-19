COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Vaccines are safe and work, but take a minimum of 14 days for immunity to develop': Mkhize
May 19 2021 - 08:47
IN QUOTES | Mobile sites, load-shedding and side-effects: Zweli Mkhize's update on vaccine rollout
Health minister Zweli Mkhize explained the vaccination process during a briefing at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
He was joined by provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu to launch phase two of the Covid-19 inoculation programme.
The second phase targets healthcare workers who did not receive the jab during phase one under the Sisonke programme and citizens over the age of 60.
May 19 2021 - 08:45
Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes other Covid-19 restrictions
Sudan will restrict all travellers who have visited India within the two weeks, the country's health emergency committee said in a statement.
India's total Covid-19 caseload topped 25 million on Tuesday, and there are concerns about the spread of a new, highly infectious B.1.617 variant, first found there.
Sudan's health emergency committee also warned that total Covid-19 cases in the African country could top the 100,000 mark by mid-June if restrictions were not imposed.
May 19 2021 - 08:00
Taiwan gets 400,000-dose vaccine boost as Covid cases rise
Taiwan will get 400,000 more AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 doses on Wednesday from the COVAX global sharing programme, the government said, as it faces a dwindling supply of shots during a spike in domestic infections.
Taiwan has reported almost 1,000 new infections during the past week or so, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally.
But its stock of vaccines is rapidly falling. It has only received a little more than 300,000 to date, all from AstraZeneca Plc. At least two-thirds of those have been distributed.
Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told reporters that the roughly 400,000 additional doses would arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon from Amsterdam.
The shots are coming from COVAX, which distributes vaccines to lower-income countries, Lo said.
Reuters
May 19 2021 - 07:30
Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster
A study has found that AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine works well as a third booster jab, the Financial Times newspaper said on Wednesday.
An upcoming study by Oxford University showed that a third dose of the vaccine boosted antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants, it added.
Reuters
May 19 2021 - 07:00
'Vaccines are safe and work, but take a minimum of 14 days for immunity to develop': Mkhize
The vaccines are safe and work well, but it does take a minimum of 14 days for immunity to develop therefore wearing of masks, sanitising and social distancing remain important!— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 18, 2021