Four men killed in Zandspruit, 5 injured, in alleged mob justice case

Four men were killed and five others critically injured in an alleged mob justice incident in Zandspruit, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning, said paramedics.

Russel Meiring of ER24 said they responded at 8am.

“On arrival, medics found nine men bound, lying in the middle of the field near a smouldering tyre.

“A large gathering of community members had circled the area.”

Four men had already succumbed to their numerous burn wounds.

“Five other men were found with multiple burn wounds and were in critical condition. The men were treated, provided advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby provincial hospitals.”

Meiring said the details surrounding this incident were unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE