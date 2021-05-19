South Africa

Haaibo! This video of people at a funeral running with the coffin has the internet in a mess

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 May 2021 - 14:00
Social media users were confused when viewing a video of mourners running with a coffin at a funeral.
Image: File photo

Social media was filled with questions and confusion this week after a video was shared of mourners at a funeral running with the coffin.

In the video, shared by user Kevin Beyd, pall bearers can be seen running up and down a dirt road with several women before the coffin is loaded into a hearse.

No further details were shared about the incident or whether it was part of the ceremony.

The comments section was filled with reactions from users who shared their shock about the unusual moment. 

While some said it may be the final wishes of the deceased, others said they were just hoping the casket wouldn’t fall.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

