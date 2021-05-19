Haaibo! This video of people at a funeral running with the coffin has the internet in a mess
Social media was filled with questions and confusion this week after a video was shared of mourners at a funeral running with the coffin.
In the video, shared by user Kevin Beyd, pall bearers can be seen running up and down a dirt road with several women before the coffin is loaded into a hearse.
😩😩😭😭 Jesus please come down and take the wheel pic.twitter.com/t0Sb42O33s— #AL_Generation (@kevinbeyd_) May 17, 2021
No further details were shared about the incident or whether it was part of the ceremony.
The comments section was filled with reactions from users who shared their shock about the unusual moment.
While some said it may be the final wishes of the deceased, others said they were just hoping the casket wouldn’t fall.
Here are some of the hilarious reactions:
Fook I thought that coffin will fall and we see a dead body there. Next we want to see manyala gay😳😳😳— Tumi (@TumiKeBoss) May 18, 2021
Something like this:
See he nearly died 😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/9dPVsHV30j
Eish the family has to now pray the corpse casket doesn't fall now. pic.twitter.com/14lfEoQkXl— zelacost (@zelacost) May 17, 2021
By the time he reaches heaven, this person will be jet lagged!— thee Luo (@certifiedLuo) May 18, 2021