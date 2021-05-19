IN QUOTES | Mobile sites, load-shedding and side-effects: Zweli Mkhize's update on vaccine rollout

The minister announced on Sunday that more than two million people had registered for vaccination. He said the process would be off to a slow start with only 87 sites open to allow for the smooth running of the programme during its initial stages. He said the department hopes to open 200 sites by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, the minister detailed the differences between the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer jabs.

Here are important quotes from his address:

Mobile sites

“We will arrange mobile vaccination sites in local clinics and community halls to ensure those who are eligible are vaccinated.”

Types of vaccinations

“We have the Pfizer vaccine which is administered in two doses. The estimated waiting period between the first and second dose is three weeks, but studies from the UK show people can wait for up to three months before they receive the second dose as this improves immunity. Those who get the J&J vaccine will only receive a single dose.”