South Africa

IN QUOTES | Mobile sites, load-shedding and side-effects: Zweli Mkhize's update on vaccine rollout

19 May 2021 - 07:00
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has urged citizens to abide by the standard Covid-19 safety precautions even after receiving the jab. File photo.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has urged citizens to abide by the standard Covid-19 safety precautions even after receiving the jab. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Health minister Zweli Mkhize explained the vaccination process during a briefing at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

He was joined by provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu to launch phase two of the Covid-19 inoculation programme.

The second phase targets healthcare workers who did not receive the jab during phase one under the Sisonke programme and citizens over the age of 60. 

The minister announced on Sunday that more than two million people had registered for vaccination. He said the process would be off to a slow start with only 87 sites open to allow for the smooth running of the programme during its initial stages. He said the department hopes to open 200 sites by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, the minister detailed the differences between the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer jabs.

Here are important quotes from his address:

Mobile sites 

“We will arrange mobile vaccination sites in local clinics and community halls to ensure those who are eligible are vaccinated.”

Types of vaccinations

“We have the Pfizer vaccine which is administered in two doses. The estimated waiting period between the first and second dose is three weeks, but studies from the UK show people can wait for up to three months before they receive the second dose as this improves immunity. Those who get the J&J vaccine will only receive a single dose.” 

Vaccine rollout runs into teething problems from load-shedding to protests

Load-shedding and protest action in areas of the country have contributed to teething problems during the phase 2 vaccine rollout, health minister ...
News
18 hours ago

Targeting people over 60

“We want to start with people over the age of 60 to avoid long queues at vaccination sites and reduce exposure to the coronavirus. After this, we will target people over the age of 40 because they also have a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 due to comorbidities.”

Load-shedding 

“Load-shedding created a challenge with the electronic vaccination data system. It did not affect the cold chain because we had already prepared contingency arrangements so there is no chance the cold chain can be broken. We had to use manual records but this does not derail our system.”

Side-effects 

“We don’t have severe side-effects that have been reported. We urge you to report if you experience severe symptoms.” 

Getting the Covid-19 jab doesn’t guarantee 100% immunity from the virus, warns Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has warned South Africans that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine did not guarantee complete immunity from the coronavirus.
Politics
2 days ago

We aren’t sure how long Covid-19 vaccine lasts in the body: Zweli Mkhize

There are unanswered questions about the Covid-19 vaccines being administered worldwide as countries battle through the deadly pandemic.
Politics
2 days ago

Mkhize: Mass vaccine will see a slow start, but process is ready to roll

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday there may be a slow start to the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, but the numbers should ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  3. It’s inland SA’s turn to feel the full impact of the third wave News
  4. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  5. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X