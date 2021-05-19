SA records more than 3,500 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate climbs to nearly 9%

Mkhize also reported that there were 167 new Covid-19 related deaths, as provinces “are back capturing data as far back as December 2020 as part of their Covid-19 mortality audits”.

The latest figures mean that were 1,621,362 total infections and 55,507 deaths to date across the country. There have also been 1,528,868 recorded recoveries.

It was also reported that 480,665 people had been vaccinated with the one-dose J&J vaccine under the Sisonke Programme, and 77,505 people had received the first of their Pfizer vaccine doses.

TimesLIVE