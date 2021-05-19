South Africa

SA records more than 3,500 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate climbs to nearly 9%

19 May 2021 - 21:52 By TimesLIVE
At the age of 103, Maria Lekiti gets vaccinated by Sister Ramatsobane Mahlangu at the Munsieville Care for the Aged home in Krugersdorp in phase two of the vaccine rollout targeted at the elderly.
At the age of 103, Maria Lekiti gets vaccinated by Sister Ramatsobane Mahlangu at the Munsieville Care for the Aged home in Krugersdorp in phase two of the vaccine rollout targeted at the elderly.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

There were 3,522 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said. 

The new infections came from 40,355 tests, at a positivity rate of 8.72%. The government has previously flagged the 10% and 12% positivity rates as cause for concern.

Mkhize also reported that there were 167 new Covid-19 related deaths, as provinces “are back capturing data as far back as December 2020 as part of their Covid-19 mortality audits”.

The latest figures mean that were 1,621,362 total infections and 55,507 deaths to date across the country. There have also been 1,528,868 recorded recoveries.

It was also reported that 480,665 people had been vaccinated with the one-dose J&J vaccine under the Sisonke Programme, and 77,505 people had received the first of their Pfizer vaccine doses.

TimesLIVE

Scheduling glitch led to Discovery allowing limited walk-in Covid-19 jabs

To avoid a day without vaccinations, the Discovery site in Sandton was opened to limited walk-ins for people over 70.
News
6 hours ago

‘I couldn’t sleep last night, waiting for this moment when I finally have my injection’

Tembisa resident Esther Mpande was one of the first to be vaccinated in SA’s phase two of the rollout on Monday
News
2 days ago

Violent protests disrupt vaccine rollout for the elderly in the Free State

Violent protests over poor service delivery disrupted the phase two rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the Free State on Monday.
News
2 days ago

DA slams ‘shambolic’ vaccine rollout amid third wave fears

Steenhuisen said four vaccination sites in the private sector are not enough.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  3. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  4. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa
  5. It’s inland SA’s turn to feel the full impact of the third wave News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X