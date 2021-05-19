Scottish game ranger student critical after goring by black rhino

A Scottish game ranging student has been critically injured in an encounter with a black rhino in northern Zululand.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the student was training on foot at an undisclosed game farm in KwaZulu-Natal when he was trampled and gored by the rhino.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and prompted a search and rescue operation by IPSS as well as anti-poaching units in the area.

The student was found and transported by road in critical condition by KZN Private EMS.

Unlike white rhino, black rhino are solitary and territorial — becoming extremely aggressive if approached.

TimesLIVE