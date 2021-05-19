Two Durban cops get 10-year prison sentences for soliciting bribe

Two Durban policemen were each handed down a 10-year prison sentence after they were found guilty of corruption in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court.

In a statement on Wednesday National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara said sergeants Musawenkosi Mbusi Mabaso, 46, and Thulani Patrick Dlangalala, 46, were found guilty of corruption after they solicited a bribe from a suspect.

“Mabaso and Dlangalala, who were stationed at the Berea police station, were requested by their supervisor to assist in collecting a suspect who was arrested on arrival at King Shaka International Airport.

“After collecting the suspect from the airport and on their way to the police station, they demanded R7,000 from him so that he could be released and attend court the following day on his own accord.”

Mabaso and Dlangalala made the man phone his father, who they met later, and demanded the gratification of R7,000.