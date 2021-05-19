Two Durban cops get 10-year prison sentences for soliciting bribe
Two Durban policemen were each handed down a 10-year prison sentence after they were found guilty of corruption in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court.
In a statement on Wednesday National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara said sergeants Musawenkosi Mbusi Mabaso, 46, and Thulani Patrick Dlangalala, 46, were found guilty of corruption after they solicited a bribe from a suspect.
“Mabaso and Dlangalala, who were stationed at the Berea police station, were requested by their supervisor to assist in collecting a suspect who was arrested on arrival at King Shaka International Airport.
“After collecting the suspect from the airport and on their way to the police station, they demanded R7,000 from him so that he could be released and attend court the following day on his own accord.”
Mabaso and Dlangalala made the man phone his father, who they met later, and demanded the gratification of R7,000.
“The suspect's father phoned his wife and they gathered R4,500. The money was handed over to the policemen and the suspect was released on condition that they pay the remaining R2,500 later that day. The suspect’s father then alerted the Hawks and a trap was set up.”
Kara said the remaining money was given to Mabaso and Dlangalala. Upon arrest, the “trap” money and the initial R4,500 was found in their possession.
“Senior state advocate Bongiwe Ncwane led the evidence of the police officials who conducted the trap operation as well as the suspect’s father.”
KZN director of public prosecutions, advocate Elaine Zungu, welcomed the conviction.
“There is an outcry that corruption within law enforcement and public sector in general must be dealt with harshly.
“The finalisation of this matter is indicative of how the NPA and the law enforcement agencies are tackling corruption committed by government officials.”
She applauded members of the public who reported corruption to authorities.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.