Vaccine rollout to those over 60 in Nelson Mandela Bay off to a slow start
Glitches in Nelson Mandela Bay area as some citizens turned away
19 May 2021 - 11:04
The rolling out of phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine programme in Nelson Mandela Bay was not without glitches, with one senior citizen — who had come prepared to queue for a long time — turned away.
Arriving with his camp chair, Roelof Wilsnach, 63, of Beachview was ready to be inoculated after he received a text message confirming his appointment at the Provincial Hospital in Kariega on Monday.
However, he said he was told by the security guard at the gate to leave as he would not receive the jab.
