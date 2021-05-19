South Africa

Vaccine rollout to those over 60 in Nelson Mandela Bay off to a slow start

Glitches in Nelson Mandela Bay area as some citizens turned away

19 May 2021 - 11:04 By Raahil Sain
The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme started across the country on Monday.
The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme started across the country on Monday.
Image: WHO/AFRICA REGION

The rolling out of phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine programme in Nelson Mandela Bay was not without glitches, with one senior citizen — who had come prepared to queue for a long time — turned away.

Arriving with his camp chair, Roelof Wilsnach, 63, of Beachview was ready to be inoculated after he received a text message confirming his appointment at the Provincial Hospital in Kariega on Monday.

However, he said he was told by the security guard at the gate to leave as he would not receive the jab.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

MORE

PSL chair Khoza after having his Covid-19 vaccine jab: 'The efficacy of vaccines is beyond question'

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has had his Covid-19 vaccine jab and encouraged all South Africans to follow suit.
Sport
1 day ago

Violent protests disrupt vaccine rollout for the elderly in the Free State

Violent protests over poor service delivery disrupted the phase two rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the Free State on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Elderly woman paints a positive picture as she receives vaccine

"I have to live on to see my family grow — I plan to do that," said Ethelwyn van Eck, 84, as she received her Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  3. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  4. It’s inland SA’s turn to feel the full impact of the third wave News
  5. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X