South Africa

Beware! R350 Covid-19 social relief grant 'triple pay' promise is a scam, says Sassa

20 May 2021 - 10:30
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has once again shut down a fake message making the rounds on social media, targeting Covid-19 social relief grant beneficiaries.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has again warned of fake messages making the rounds on social media, targeting Covid-19 social relief grant beneficiaries.

A message was shared on social media platforms recently, leading some people to believe that beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant would receive a “triple pay” of R1,050 if they hadn't got payments in the past months.

“Attention. If you haven’t received your last R350 for the passed [sic] months. Many people yesterday received R700 Sassa and some received triple pay R1,050,” read the message, before directing people to a google link.

The agency rubbished the message, saying it was not true and does not come from Sassa.

“The below information is not true and does not come from Sassa. All special Covid-19 SRD grant beneficiaries who have been approved but not yet paid can rest assured that they will be paid as soon as possible,” said Sassa.

This is not the first time beneficiaries of the grant have been targeted this year.

In March, the agency warned people about a fake WhatsApp message claiming the grant would be increased from R350 to R3,500 and could be accessed through a bogus link.

The agency urged social media users to not share or access the link provided.

It said the R350 grant can only be claimed online and warned that completing an application in-person was fraudulent.

“Applications for the special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant are only electronic. Do not visit Sassa offices to apply for this grant. If you need assistance to apply, Sassa staff and appointed volunteers can assist,” said Sassa.

Sassa said the agency does not require applicants to scan in supporting documents such as IDs, proof of address or bank statements.

“By lodging an application, applicants give consent for Sassa to validate the financial and other information against data sources held by government and financial institutions — including SA Revenue Service and banks,” Sassa said.

