Beware! R350 Covid-19 social relief grant 'triple pay' promise is a scam, says Sassa

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has again warned of fake messages making the rounds on social media, targeting Covid-19 social relief grant beneficiaries.

A message was shared on social media platforms recently, leading some people to believe that beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant would receive a “triple pay” of R1,050 if they hadn't got payments in the past months.

“Attention. If you haven’t received your last R350 for the passed [sic] months. Many people yesterday received R700 Sassa and some received triple pay R1,050,” read the message, before directing people to a google link.

The agency rubbished the message, saying it was not true and does not come from Sassa.

“The below information is not true and does not come from Sassa. All special Covid-19 SRD grant beneficiaries who have been approved but not yet paid can rest assured that they will be paid as soon as possible,” said Sassa.