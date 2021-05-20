Gauteng residents urged to save water as Vaal river system declines slightly

The department of water & sanitation has called on Gauteng residents and businesses to use water sparingly after its weekly reservoir report showed that nine of the dams within the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) dropped water levels while four others were unchanged from last week.

The system is the largest in the country and consists of 14 dams.

It is at 91.0%, from 91.3% last week. Though this is a big improvement from 67.4% in the same week last year, the department says a continued decrease in the system could have a negative affect on the economy with the dry part of the year approaching.

“The department of water & sanitation urges Gauteng residents to exercise caution with regards to water use. The Gauteng dam levels have shown resilience this week despite the recent decrease.

“The department warns that the drop in dam levels could spell a serious situation if water consumers do not heed the call to use water cautiously during this dry, winter season.”

This comes just three months after the department reported a significant increase in its water levels due to high rainfall in February.

Water levels at the Vaal Dam dropped slightly from 101.4% last week to 100.7% . In the same week last year, the dam stood at 50.5%.