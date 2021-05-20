Gauteng residents urged to save water as Vaal river system declines slightly
The department of water & sanitation has called on Gauteng residents and businesses to use water sparingly after its weekly reservoir report showed that nine of the dams within the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) dropped water levels while four others were unchanged from last week.
The system is the largest in the country and consists of 14 dams.
It is at 91.0%, from 91.3% last week. Though this is a big improvement from 67.4% in the same week last year, the department says a continued decrease in the system could have a negative affect on the economy with the dry part of the year approaching.
“The department of water & sanitation urges Gauteng residents to exercise caution with regards to water use. The Gauteng dam levels have shown resilience this week despite the recent decrease.
“The department warns that the drop in dam levels could spell a serious situation if water consumers do not heed the call to use water cautiously during this dry, winter season.”
This comes just three months after the department reported a significant increase in its water levels due to high rainfall in February.
Water levels at the Vaal Dam dropped slightly from 101.4% last week to 100.7% . In the same week last year, the dam stood at 50.5%.
Other dams to report a decline include the Grootdraai Dam which fell from 94.9% last week to 93.5% Lesotho’s Katse and Mohale dams also dropped, with Katse falling to 76.5% from 77.1% last week.
“The system is the backbone of the economy of Gauteng. Leading industries that breathe life into the country’s economy, such as Sasol and Eskom, are supplied with water from the system,” the department said.
The Bloemhof Dam went up from 107.6% last week to 108.0%.
The Sterkfontein Dam remains at 98.7%, Woodstock Dam at 100.0%, Zaaihoek Dam at 80.0% and Vygeboom at 100.3%.