South Africa

Girl, 4, allegedly raped and strangled to death in North West

20 May 2021 - 11:09 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
North West police are investigating the alleged rape and murder of a young girl. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

North West police are investigating the alleged rape and brutal murder of a four-year-old girl this past weekend.

The little girl's naked body was discovered in Kgomotso, Taung, on Sunday.

This was just two days after the girl's mother left her at a friend's place while she went out drinking at the local tavern, according to North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.

“It is alleged that the mother, 32, came back drunk in the early hours of Saturday morning, accompanied by two friends. [She] found the children sleeping [and then] apparently slept in her friend’s room,” she said. 

“She woke up in the morning and realised that the girl was missing. As a result, she went to her residential place to look for the girl, but did not find her.”

She then filed a missing person's report with Kgomotso police and a search ensued for the little girl.

Funani confirmed that a day later, the girl's clothes and her naked body were discovered in the bushes.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the young girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death.”

No arrests have been made yet. Acting North West top cop Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe urged Kgomotso residents to work with the police to ensure that the perpetrator is arrested. 

TimesLIVE

