South Africa

KZN man accused of murdering his 73-year-old grandmother

20 May 2021 - 15:15 By Mluleki Mdletshe
A KZN man has been charged with the murder of his elderly granny. Stock photo.
A KZN man has been charged with the murder of his elderly granny. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his elderly grandmother.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police in Nsuze, in the north of the province, attended a murder scene on May 13, where they found the lifeless body of 73-year-old Mavis Khoza, inside a hut in the Bhamshela area.

“The deceased had severe face injuries, bruises, scratches on the body and was lying on the bed face down. The body was found by her grandson, who called the police,” she said.

A preliminary investigation showed that Khoza was dragged from the yard into the hut.

“The trail of bloodstains and drops were visible on the ground and floor. The clothes of the deceased were found soaked in a bathtub. A murder case was opened at Nsuze police station,” said Gwala.

“The grandchild who was found at the scene was questioned and claimed to have no knowledge of what happened to his grandmother.”

Khoza's grandson was arrested on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Murder rate increases in KZN and Eastern Cape flagged by Bheki Cele

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have seen double-digit increases in their murder rates, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.
News
6 days ago

Limpopo man jailed for life for raping elderly aunt

A 22-year-old Limpopo man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 62-year-old aunt.
News
1 week ago

KZN man in court for killing his mother with an axe over roof dispute

A KwaZulu-Natal man accused of murdering his mother with an axe after a dispute over their roof will make a bid for bail on May 5.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  3. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X