KZN man accused of murdering his 73-year-old grandmother

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his elderly grandmother.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police in Nsuze, in the north of the province, attended a murder scene on May 13, where they found the lifeless body of 73-year-old Mavis Khoza, inside a hut in the Bhamshela area.

“The deceased had severe face injuries, bruises, scratches on the body and was lying on the bed face down. The body was found by her grandson, who called the police,” she said.

A preliminary investigation showed that Khoza was dragged from the yard into the hut.

“The trail of bloodstains and drops were visible on the ground and floor. The clothes of the deceased were found soaked in a bathtub. A murder case was opened at Nsuze police station,” said Gwala.

“The grandchild who was found at the scene was questioned and claimed to have no knowledge of what happened to his grandmother.”

Khoza's grandson was arrested on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE