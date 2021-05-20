South Africa

Mom of six to receive new home for Mandela Day

Transport co-operative to give Nomathemba Mgamama roof over her head as part of R1m housing project

20 May 2021 - 10:34 By Simtembile Mgidi
Nomathemba Mgamama, 62, is set to receive the keys to her new home, which is being built and sponsored by the Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-operative as part of its housing project.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Single mother of six Nomathemba Mgamama, 62, has been praying for a secure home for her family for the past 13 years.

She had spent the years hopping from one house to another after her poorly built RDP house in Wells Estate was looted, until eventually only the foundation remained.

This week, she was given the news she had been yearning for.

The Mgamama family is one of four families across the Eastern Cape in line to receive the keys to their new homes, especially built and sponsored by the Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-operative as part of its housing project.

