R6.3bn cut in KZN education budget will 'severely' affect pupils and teachers — MEC

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says a R6.3bn budget cut will severely affect pupils, teachers and the building and renovation of schools.

Speaking at the department’s budget vote for 2021, which was held virtually on Thursday, Mshengu said the budget cuts over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) meant that the available budget did not sufficiently cater for both filled and vacant personnel numbers on the system.

Mshengu said this was mainly due to the budget cuts attributed to financial consolidation and the budget reductions implemented as a result of the public service wage freeze against the compensation of employees.

The allocated budget of just more than R53bn has been spread thinly to cover various costs, including administration, public ordinary school education, independent school subsidies, infrastructure development, early childhood development, and examination and education-related services.