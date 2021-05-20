South Africa

Robbers storm Durban chicken outlet before escaping with cash

20 May 2021 - 10:10 By Mluleki Mdletshe
A popular Durban chicken franchise was robbed on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
A popular Durban chicken franchise was robbed on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A gang of armed robbers stormed a Durban fast-food outlet on Thursday morning before making off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, the incident took places at a Pedros chicken franchise in Glenwood.

“Police are investigating a case of armed robbery after an unknown number of suspects stormed the fast food outlet,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement.

“Witnesses alleged that a number of assailants marched into the restaurant and assaulted the manager, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

“Authorities confirmed that though the robbers were armed with a gun, no shots were fired.

“The manager, who had been tied up, was assessed on the scene and rejected further treatment.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Escalating crimes against GPs, medical staff 'a national crisis'

More than 30 robberies at private practices in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Free State have been reported to the SA Medical ...
News
1 week ago

Robbery suspects try to evade cops — in a Picanto!

Western Cape car chase and shoot-out ends with one killed, one arrested.
News
1 week ago

Instincts ‘kicked in’ for Leo Prinsloo as he dodged armed robbers

"I pre-visualised what I was going to do, and to the best of my ability I did what my mind told me to do," says Leo Prinsloo.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  3. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X