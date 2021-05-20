Robbers storm Durban chicken outlet before escaping with cash

A gang of armed robbers stormed a Durban fast-food outlet on Thursday morning before making off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, the incident took places at a Pedros chicken franchise in Glenwood.

“Police are investigating a case of armed robbery after an unknown number of suspects stormed the fast food outlet,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement.

“Witnesses alleged that a number of assailants marched into the restaurant and assaulted the manager, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

“Authorities confirmed that though the robbers were armed with a gun, no shots were fired.

“The manager, who had been tied up, was assessed on the scene and rejected further treatment.”

