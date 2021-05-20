SA records 3,600 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate climbs past 9%

SA recorded 3,641 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but it was the positivity rate of higher than 9% that will be of growing concern.

The health ministry has previously raised alarm as the positivity rate — the number of positive results compared to the number of tests in the same 24-hour period — climbs towards the 10% and 12% marks.

On Thursday, figures released by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize showed that the 3,641 new infections came from 39,612 tests — a positivity rate of 9.12%. Nearly half of the new infections (1,519) were recorded in Gauteng.