South Africa

SA records 3,600 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate climbs past 9%

20 May 2021 - 22:37 By TimesLIVE
There have been 480,665 people vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme, all obtaining the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday. There have also been 116,741 who received the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. File photo.
There have been 480,665 people vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme, all obtaining the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday. There have also been 116,741 who received the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ssilver

SA recorded 3,641 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but it was the positivity rate of higher than 9% that will be of growing concern.

The health ministry has previously raised alarm as the positivity rate — the number of positive results compared to the number of tests in the same 24-hour period — climbs towards the 10% and 12% marks.

On Thursday, figures released by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize showed that the 3,641 new infections came from 39,612 tests — a positivity rate of 9.12%. Nearly half of the new infections (1,519) were recorded in Gauteng.

To date, there have been 1,625,003 cumulative infections recorded across SA, Mkhize said.

There were also 61 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities confirmed across the country to 55,568.

There have also been 1,531,993 recoveries recorded to date.

Mkhize also revealed that there had been 480,665 people vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme, all obtaining the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There had also been 116,741 people who had received the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine as of 5pm Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Motshekga says department lost more than 1,600 teachers to Covid-19

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has revealed how the Covid-19 pandemic damaged her department.
Politics
2 hours ago

Cosatu not happy with government's slow Covid-19 vaccination rollout

Tripartite alliance partner Cosatu has slammed the government’s slow pace in the rolling out of the Covid-19 vaccine, saying the “excuses are ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Gauteng health MEC tests positive for Covid-19 but symptoms 'not severe'

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi is self-isolating at home after she tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  3. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  4. R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death South Africa
  5. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X