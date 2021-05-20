'Stop with the politics, our son is dead': Father of teen killed in Bloem protest
The family of Liam Siegel, 14, who was shot dead on Monday by a security guard, are shocked and confused — but most of all, angry.
His father, Johannes Pieterse, said he still did not know how the event unfolded but that his wife Rosaline Siegal's eldest son, Rasheid, was with Liam at the time.
The brothers were caught up in the Mangaung municipality shutdown, which saw residents involved in a violent protest over lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities.
The protest quickly turned into a looting spree, with some residents breaking into several stores to take what goods they could get their hands on in the midst of the chaos. Liam and his brother were part of a group of which, according to police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele, went to a warehouse in Dr Belcher Road.
Makhele said a 57-year-old security guard allegedly fired a shot in a bid to scare off protesters.
“The security guard, who was alone at the time, fired a shot in a quest to scare the mob but unfortunately hit a 14-year-old boy. The boy died at the scene. The security guard was arrested and will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on a charge of murder,” Makhele said in a statement.
According to Pieterse, who is still trying to piece together the death of his son, the boys then ran from the scene, with Rasheid carrying his brother in a bid to get to the nearby Pelonomi Hospital.
The boys claim that police were firing rubber bullets at their backs as they fled. At some point they realised Liam was dead.
Pieterse, who was at home at the time, got word that his son had been shot and took to the streets to find him, stopping only to get directions and pieces of information in the rush.
When Pieterse arrived his son's body was under a covering.
“We are all heartbroken over what happened,” the father said on Wednesday evening.
“When I got to his body he had been lying in the sun for a long time. He looked like he was sleeping, but then I saw he was shot in the stomach. I still don't really know what happened. He was such a small boy, just a kid.”
For the family the pain of the loss of their son is now also marred with unwelcomed visits from politicians.
“Now we get people every day in ANC regalia telling us they want to give my son a burial, they keep showing up and insisting. What I want to know is why. I will be the one to bury my son. He is our son.
“I want to know why they are insisting on burying him. Do they think they can have a funeral and then all will be OK? Why are they feeling so responsible? Who's idea was the march? It's just politics and I'm considering speaking to a legal adviser over their conduct.”
Pieterse described Liam as a happy child who was a good pupil and a great friend. He loved soccer and his bike. He was always surrounded by friends; a sentiment shared by his mother, who has forgiven the security guard who killed him.
The Mangaung shutdown ended on Tuesday evening after talks between the Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department and the Manguang Concerned Committee who organised the protest.
Cogta spokesperson Zolile Lobe said: “The meeting deliberated on matters that are of concern to the community members, and we appreciate that the community has genuine concerns.”
By Wednesday more than 70 people had been arrested for public violence and looting during the protests.