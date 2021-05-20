Teacher who allegedly raped pupil at Ivory Park school to appear in court

A 38-year-old teacher who had been on the run after he allegedly raped a grade 10 pupil on the school premises is expected to appear in the Thembisa magistrate's court on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the suspect, who allegedly raped a 16-year-old pupil at a school in Ivory Park, Midrand, handed himself over at the Thembisa police station on Wednesday morning.

“He has been on the run after the rape of the learner on the school premises. He is facing charges of rape and will appear in the Thembisa magistrate's court today [Thursday].”

