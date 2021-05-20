UCT professor targeted in row over R4bn Liesbeek development

Top academic and social justice champion Leslie London has dismissed as “shameful” criticism aimed at him after his objection to a R4bn Cape Town development.

London is chairperson of the Observatory Civic Association, which has actively opposed the development on a heritage green belt area along Cape Town’s Liesbeek River. The city recently rezoned the area to facilitate a mixed-use development which includes office space to be leased by global e-retailer Amazon.

It is not the first time London has been targeted amid mounting opposition against the development, which received government approval despite opposition from Heritage Western Cape. The land has historic significance as a site of struggle between “First Nation” Khoi clans and the earliest European visitors to the Cape.

While some Khoi representatives are in favour of the development, and have been incorporated into the development plan, other groups remain critical.

London, a University of Cape Town public health professor, is a former anti-apartheid activist who helped found the Centre for the Treatment of Torture Survivors. He said it was the second time he had been defamed by anonymous detractors, apparently linked to the so-called River Club development.