Vaccine explainer: when will I get my shot?

The government began providing Covid-19 vaccines to the public on May 17, after the Sisonke study for healthcare workers came to an end. The big question now on everyone’s mind is: “When will I get my shot?”

Here’s what we know so far.

Who is eligible?

Healthcare workers and people over the age of 60. Healthcare workers are being vaccinated in what is known as phase 1b of the rollout; people over 60 are the first stage of phase 2. Phase 1a was the Sisonke study.

How many people is that?

The government’s latest estimate is that there are a million healthcare workers, down from its earlier estimate of 1.2 million. It says the private sector overestimated its figures. By the time the Sisonke study ended, 479,768 healthcare workers had been fully vaccinated.

There are 5.5 million people over the age of 60 in SA, according to the health department.

How do I apply for my shot?

Register on the government’s electronic vaccination data (EVDS) system; send the word “REGISTER” to 0600 123 456 on WhatsApp; or dial *134*832*ID number# or *134*832# if you do not have an ID number. You will get an SMS confirming your registration has been successful.

When will I get my shot?

At a date and time selected by the EVDS. The Western Cape government says people who have registered will receive an SMS with their appointment date and place within the next two to three weeks. Healthcare non-governmental organisation Right to Care says appointments are allocated by the EVDS on a first-come-first-served basis.

Where will I get my shot?

At a vaccination site selected by the EVDS, based on the address you provide. Each vaccination site has a geographic catchment area. This means that even if you were among the first to register after registration opened on April 16, if you live in a remote area that has yet to have a site approved you can expect to wait longer than people living close to the first sites that opened even if they registered after you.

The exception is healthcare workers, who can get vaccinated at healthcare facilities outside their catchment area.

As of Tuesday evening, 118 vaccination sites had been approved in SA, including public health facilities, retail pharmacies Clicks and Dis-Chem, and a site run by health and life insurer Discovery. More are expected to come online in the weeks ahead, once they have been approved by the SA Pharmacy Council.