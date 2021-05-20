South Africa

Western Cape government adds 10 more vaccine sites as it speeds up rollout

20 May 2021 - 09:00
Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah were among Western Cape senior citizens who were vaccinated on Monday. With them are Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province has added 10 more vaccination sites to speed up the province's Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

SA launched the second phase of nationwide vaccinations on Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Winde said the province started the second phase of inoculation with eight sites, two of which were reserved for healthcare workers and six for both health workers and people over 60, and on Tuesday brought 10 more sites on line.

The slow start was expected as this was to ensure the smooth running of the process in its initial stages. Health minister Zweli Mkhize told a briefing on Sunday that the department hopes to increase vaccination sites to 200 by the end of the week.

Bringing these additional sites on line is part of our scaling-up approach, where we first test the system with smaller numbers of people and then increase the rate of vaccinations as more sites come on line,” said Winde. 

DA slams ‘shambolic’ vaccine rollout amid third wave fears

Steenhuisen said four vaccination sites in the private sector are not enough.
Politics
1 day ago

The Western Cape does not yet allow walk-ins at its vaccination sites.

The second phase got off to a good start in the province where Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah were among the elderly who received their jabs at Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Milnerton on Monday. 

Winde commended Tutu for leading from the front and showing South Africans that vaccines are necessary for the fight against Covid-19. 

