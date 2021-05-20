Western Cape government adds 10 more vaccine sites as it speeds up rollout

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province has added 10 more vaccination sites to speed up the province's Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

SA launched the second phase of nationwide vaccinations on Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Winde said the province started the second phase of inoculation with eight sites, two of which were reserved for healthcare workers and six for both health workers and people over 60, and on Tuesday brought 10 more sites on line.

The slow start was expected as this was to ensure the smooth running of the process in its initial stages. Health minister Zweli Mkhize told a briefing on Sunday that the department hopes to increase vaccination sites to 200 by the end of the week.

“Bringing these additional sites on line is part of our scaling-up approach, where we first test the system with smaller numbers of people and then increase the rate of vaccinations as more sites come on line,” said Winde.