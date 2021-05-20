South Africa

Zandspruit mob justice: three arrested as death toll rises to five

20 May 2021 - 10:20
Police and crime scene experts at the scene of the mob justice attack in Zandspruit, where nine men were viciously assaulted and set alight. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times

Gauteng police have confirmed that three people have been arrested after the gruesome  mob justice attack in Zandspruit, Johannesburg.

Spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the trio were arrested in the township on Wednesday evening.

At about 2am on the same day, about 200 people rounded up “suspects” who were allegedly robbing people in the area.

Makhubele said nine males were forcefully taken to a sports field and assaulted.

A community forum member in Zandspruit said the men were badly beaten, had their hands tied, were doused with petrol and set alight.

“They burnt tyres using petrol and put them around the guys’ necks. They always burn one person not two, not three and not nine like it happened ... I’ve never seen this happen before in 27 years living in Zandspruit,” said Kenneth Lekalakala.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko said community members had hurled stones at officers from the Honeydew police station who initially responded to the incident.

“The police immediately called for backup. When reinforcements arrived police dispersed the group of people,” she said.

Four men were found dead on the field and five others were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Makhubele said on Thursday morning a fifth victim of the attack had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

“We condemn in the harshest terms the mob justice incident which led to loss of lives and leaving others injured in Zandspruit. These gruesome acts leave communities traumatised and have long-term, devastating effects,” Mazibuko said.

