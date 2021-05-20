Zandspruit mob justice: three arrested as death toll rises to five

Gauteng police have confirmed that three people have been arrested after the gruesome mob justice attack in Zandspruit, Johannesburg.

Spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the trio were arrested in the township on Wednesday evening.

At about 2am on the same day, about 200 people rounded up “suspects” who were allegedly robbing people in the area.

Makhubele said nine males were forcefully taken to a sports field and assaulted.

A community forum member in Zandspruit said the men were badly beaten, had their hands tied, were doused with petrol and set alight.

“They burnt tyres using petrol and put them around the guys’ necks. They always burn one person — not two, not three and not nine like it happened ... I’ve never seen this happen before in 27 years living in Zandspruit,” said Kenneth Lekalakala.