Bid to stop coronation of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king in court

The high court in Pietermaritzburg is on Friday expected to hear an application by two of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's daughters in which they seek to stop the coronation of Prince Misuzulu Zulu as king of the Zulu nation.

Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma also want the execution of the last will of King Goodwill to be suspended.

The princesses, whose mother is Queen Sibongile Winnifred Zulu, want the premier of KwaZulu-Natal to be interdicted and restrained from recognising any steps which may be reasonably construed as recognising Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king.

They said in the event that the premier has completed all processes to recognise Prince Misuzulu as king, they want President Cyril Ramaphosa to be restrained from issuing the certificate of recognition to Prince Misuzulu.

The urgent action is taken pending part B of the application — to be heard at a later date — where the princesses and their mother seek to challenge the validity of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will.