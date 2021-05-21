South Africa

Court battle over Zulu king's impending coronation adjourned

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
21 May 2021 - 12:47
Advocate Griffiths Madonsela talks to members of the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace after the court hearing at the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/Sunday Times

Court action is expected to continue to hang over the coronation of Prince Misuzulu Zulu as king of the Zulu nation as the parties may not reach a reasonable agreement. 

On Friday, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma brought an urgent application to stop the coronation. However, the Pietermaritzburg high court adjourned the matter sine die (without assigning a day for a further hearing). This is for the case to be consolidated with the initial application, which challenges the validity of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will. 

Shortly after the proceedings, the princesses’ attorney Bethuel Thusini told the media it would be devious for “anyone to hold the coronation when the matter was in court”. 

He said he hoped the parties would reach an agreement.

However, Zulu royal household spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said the coronation could go ahead.

“They tried to stop the coronation. Unfortunately they were not granted that, so it doesn’t stop us from doing whatever we want,” he said. 

Thusini told TimesLIVE the princesses would be forced to bring another urgent application to stop the coronation if the Zulu royal household persisted with its plans.

Earlier, judge Rishi Seegobin cautioned parties against “running to court for every single thing”.

This after advocate Griffiths Madonsela, who represents the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, told the court that the princesses had disobeyed a court order by bringing the latest application. 

The princesses’ advocate Ndumiso Xulu argued it was not “normal circumstances”.

He told the court the “glorious” coronation was set to go ahead amid litigation and his clients therefore had a right to approach the court to stop it. 

Seegobin said matters before court could not be dealt with in a piecemeal fashion and that when “side issues” arise, parties should be able to resolve them amicably. 

The matter was adjourned to allow all parties to file responding affidavits.

TimesLIVE

