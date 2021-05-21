COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'HIV, Hepatitis B & C testing, treatment and prevention among the most disrupted services by Covid-19': WHO
21 May 2021 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
FILE PHOTO: A policeman asks people who came to receive a dose of a coronavirus vaccine to leave as they stand outside the gate of a vaccination centre which was closed due to unavailability of the supply of Covid-19 vaccine, in Mumbai, India.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
May 21 2021 - 07:00
'HIV, Hepatitis B & C testing, treatment and prevention among the most disrupted services by Covid-19': WHO