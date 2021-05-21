COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'HIV, Hepatitis B & C testing, treatment and prevention among the most disrupted services by Covid-19': WHO

May 21 2021 - 10:33

Japan approves more Covid-19 vaccines as state of emergency set to widen

Japan is set to expand a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, just as it approved two more novel coronavirus vaccines to speed up its lagging inoculation campaign.

After health regulators' green light a day earlier, the government said it approved vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC, which will join that developed by Pfizer Inc together with BioNTech SE in a vaccination drive that began in mid-February.

Local media reported that the government was unlikely to use the AstraZeneca shots for the time being due to concerns over blood clots. Japan has arranged to buy 120 million doses of the British-Swedish drugmaker's vaccine.