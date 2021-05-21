COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'HIV, Hepatitis B & C testing, treatment and prevention among the most disrupted services by Covid-19': WHO
May 21 2021 - 10:33
Japan approves more Covid-19 vaccines as state of emergency set to widen
Japan is set to expand a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, just as it approved two more novel coronavirus vaccines to speed up its lagging inoculation campaign.
After health regulators' green light a day earlier, the government said it approved vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC, which will join that developed by Pfizer Inc together with BioNTech SE in a vaccination drive that began in mid-February.
Local media reported that the government was unlikely to use the AstraZeneca shots for the time being due to concerns over blood clots. Japan has arranged to buy 120 million doses of the British-Swedish drugmaker's vaccine.
May 21 2021 - 09:36
Old Mutual pays out R2.7bn in Covid-19 death claims in first quarter
Insurer Old Mutual said on Friday it had paid out R2.7 billion ($192.94 million) worth of Covid-19 related death claims in the first quarter of the year, leaving around 1.3 billion rand in its reserves set aside to help it manage the pandemic.
The company, which did not give a forecast for earnings in the trading update, said its measure of operating profit was up 48% in the three months to March 31 at 1.8 billion rand.
May 21 2021 - 09:28
No patent waiver, instead G20 leaders to back Covid-19 vaccine 'voluntary licensing'
Leaders of the world's largest economies will adopt on Friday a declaration recommending voluntary actions to boost Covid-19 vaccine production, snubbing a push from the US and other nations on patent waivers, the final text shows.
Several G20 leaders will speak at the summit, one of this year's major events to co-ordinate global actions against the pandemic. US President Joe Biden is not listed among the speakers, with vice-president Kamala Harris representing the US at the meeting, an EU Commission spokesperson said.
The White House did not immediately comment.
May 21 2021 - 09:27
Concern over 'chemsex' grows as Covid-19 shuts Thailand's LGBT+ bars
Beam, a gay sex worker, used to go to a "chemsex" party about once a month before the coronavirus pandemic shut Thailand's bars and clubs. But since then, the drug-fuelled gatherings have become much more frequent.
As Thailand grapples with a third Covid-19 wave, campaigners are warning of the health risks posed by an apparent increase in chemsex - where mainly gay and bisexual men meet to take drugs such as crystal meth or GHB and unprotected sex is common.
Beam, 34, who also works as a porn actor and regularly meets his clients at the parties, said changes to people's working routines under lockdown had made the gatherings more popular.
May 21 2021 - 09:26
Kenya seeks alternatives to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after delays
Kenya's health ministry said it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers such as Johnson and Johnson as it seeks alternatives to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot after shipment delays of the drug from India.
Kenya received a batch of AstraZeneca shots through vaccine sharing platform COVAX, which supplies doses to low-income countries and depends on India's Serum Institute's exports of AstraZeneca drugs.
"AstraZeneca Vaccine is unlikely to remain the vaccine of choice in Africa because of the delays in shipments currently being experienced from India," Kenya's health ministry said on Twitter, attributing the comments to health minister Mutahi Kagwe.
May 21 2021 - 09:25
Why Prof Salim Abdool Karim believes SA’s third wave may be 'different' to global trends
SA's third wave could be different compared to other countries, says Prof Salim Abdool Karim.
Prof Abdool Karim, who spoke to Jacaranda FM this week, predicts that SA could expect a different outcome because it had a variant in the second wave.
During the height of the second wave, SA had the 501Y.V2 variant, which was first discovered in the Eastern Cape and was found to be more infectious than the original virus.
May 21 2021 - 07:33
Drugmakers to make big low-cost vaccine push to poor nations — EU official
Drugmakers are to announce on Friday they will provide large new supplies of at-cost Covid-19 vaccines to poor nations this year to try to redress the global imbalance, an EU official familiar with the matter said.
Coinciding with a global health summit hosted by Italy and the EU, the bloc will also announce it is setting up three manufacturing hubs in Africa from this year to boost long-term production of vaccines, the official told Reuters.
Among the drugmakers that will announce more doses for poorer nations is Pfizer-BioNTech, the official said, adding that at least other two companies are expected to make announcements on Friday.