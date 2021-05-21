Dad accused of rape found not guilty, after daughter admits she lied

A long, tough road towards forgiveness lies ahead for a Kariega family after the high court in Gqeberha found a father not guilty of raping his daughter after her admission in court that she lied about the alleged abuse.

Passing down judgment on Thursday, judge Bulelwa Pakati said she was satisfied there was no prima facie evidence to convict the 47-year-old father of three.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault and had vehemently denied any wrongdoing from the time of his arrest in June 2019.

The father told The Herald on Thursday he was happy to be going home a free man.

