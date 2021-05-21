South Africa

Durban dock workers refuse to offload cargo from Israeli ship in stand against Palestine conflict

21 May 2021 - 15:48 By Mluleki Mdletshe
Labour movements show their support for Durban dock workers who have refused to offload cargo from an Israeli cargo ship
Labour movements show their support for Durban dock workers who have refused to offload cargo from an Israeli cargo ship
Image: Mluleki Mdletshe

Labour movements joined the SA Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (SA BDS) Coalition at the Durban harbour on Friday to support dock workers who refused to offload cargo from an Israeli container ship in a stand against the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

The protest action follows a call by the Palestine General Federation of Trade Unions (PGFTU) to workers and trade unions to refuse to offload Israeli ships and goods at ports of entry.

Zim Shanghai, which is owned by Israeli state-owned company Zim Lines, docked in Durban on Wednesday.

More than 100 supporters, wearing T-shirts conveying messages of solidarity and chanting “Free Palestine”, took part in the protest action.

It's part of a global series of actions against Zim Lines. The protests also targeted Transnet, demanding that SA ports refuse to allow goods heading to or from Israel to pass through.

Dirco's budget debate gets heated over Israel-Palestine conflict

The Israel-Palestine conflict dominated the international relations and co-operation department's budget debate on Thursday, with MPs split on their ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Na’eem Jeenah of the SA BDS Coalition echoed the Palestinians' call for a global boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign against Israel.

“We are not sure what the cargo is, but the protest is against any Israel ship docking on SA shores. An additional dimension for the protest is the victory of the Palestinian resistance, particularly in Gaza, where a ceasefire came into effect this morning. Israel achieved none of its objectives in Gaza,” said Jeenah.

Cosatu KwaZulu-Natal secretary Edwin Mkhize said they were firmly against the senseless killing and abuse of Palestinian women and children in Israel.

He said the boycott against Israeli cargo at SA ports would send a “clear message” not to oppress the people of Palestine.

“As Cosatu we are here to pledge our solidarity with the Palestinian people. We are saying that the brutal killing of women and children by Israelis must stop.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday, but Hamas warned it still had its "hands on the trigger" and demanded Israel end ...
News
10 hours ago

Israel can’t keep marginalising its Palestinian citizens or a line will be drawn

ANALYSIS | Arab parties are inching towards a new degree of effectiveness which could see a unified pushback
World
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  2. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  3. R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death South Africa
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. IN PICS | Asset Forfeiture Unit in KZN grabs five planes, a car and 11 pieces ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X