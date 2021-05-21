Durban dock workers refuse to offload cargo from Israeli ship in stand against Palestine conflict

Labour movements joined the SA Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (SA BDS) Coalition at the Durban harbour on Friday to support dock workers who refused to offload cargo from an Israeli container ship in a stand against the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

The protest action follows a call by the Palestine General Federation of Trade Unions (PGFTU) to workers and trade unions to refuse to offload Israeli ships and goods at ports of entry.

Zim Shanghai, which is owned by Israeli state-owned company Zim Lines, docked in Durban on Wednesday.

More than 100 supporters, wearing T-shirts conveying messages of solidarity and chanting “Free Palestine”, took part in the protest action.

It's part of a global series of actions against Zim Lines. The protests also targeted Transnet, demanding that SA ports refuse to allow goods heading to or from Israel to pass through.