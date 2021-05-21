Four suspects in court for Khayelitsha shootings that claimed 13 lives

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has praised the police for the investigation so far into the fatal shootings of 13 people in Khayelitsha last Saturday, which has led to four suspects making court appearances this week.

On Monday, police minister Bheki Cele said the “incidents are believed to be linked the ongoing crime of extortion that is plaguing several areas in and around Cape Town”.

Police arrested 11 suspects during the early hours of Monday morning. Seven suspects have since had the case against them withdrawn.

Andile Valashiya, Dominic Isaacs and Fundile Maseti appeared in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder linked to the shootings. They remain in custody and will appear on court on June 2 for formal bail applications.

A fourth suspect appeared in court on Thursday.