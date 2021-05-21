South Africa

Murder investigation after discovery of badly burnt body in the Free State

21 May 2021 - 14:56 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Free State police are investigating a murder case after a man's burnt body was found. Stock photo.
Free State police are investigating a murder case after a man's burnt body was found. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Free State police are investigating a murder case after a burnt body was found dumped near a river with part of an arm cut off. 

The body of a badly burnt man was found by a community member in Masimong, QwaQwa, on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a resident was cutting trees for wood when he made the gruesome discovery. 

“Police were summoned and they discovered a charred body with the left hand amputated at the wrist,” he said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the deceased was killed elsewhere and dumped near the river.”

Makhele said it was unclear how long the body had been there before its discovery. 

Police appealed for assistance to identify the man.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Loss of faith in cops leads to growing mob justice

Policing experts and political parties have strongly condemned acts of vigilantism that led to the killing of four men in Zandspruit, north west of ...
News
1 day ago

Zandspruit mob justice: three arrested as death toll rises to five

Gauteng police have confirmed that three people have been arrested after a mob justice incident in Johannesburg.
News
1 day ago

Man who decapitated girlfriend in Kempton Park flat gets 23 years in jail

The high court in Johannesburg departed from imposing the prescribed sentence of life for murder on Tuesday when it handed a 23-year prison sentence ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  2. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  3. R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death South Africa
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. KZN advocates slam poor treatment of two judges at recent JSC interviews South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X