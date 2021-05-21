Murder investigation after discovery of badly burnt body in the Free State

Free State police are investigating a murder case after a burnt body was found dumped near a river with part of an arm cut off.

The body of a badly burnt man was found by a community member in Masimong, QwaQwa, on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a resident was cutting trees for wood when he made the gruesome discovery.

“Police were summoned and they discovered a charred body with the left hand amputated at the wrist,” he said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the deceased was killed elsewhere and dumped near the river.”

Makhele said it was unclear how long the body had been there before its discovery.

Police appealed for assistance to identify the man.

TimesLIVE