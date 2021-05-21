South Africa

Police issue warning after increase in cases of criminals placing spikes on roads

21 May 2021 - 20:58
Tshwane police have urged motorists to remain vigilant amid an increase in attacks by 'spike gangs'.
Tshwane police have urged motorists to remain vigilant amid an increase in attacks by 'spike gangs'.
Image: TMPD

Criminals are using the cover of darkness to place “spikes” on roads, causing motorists to stop or crash — and then rob them.

Gauteng Traffic Police on Friday warned motorists against this trend, saying it had noted a rise in incidents of spikes being placed strategically on freeways.

“These incidents happen especially on Friday evening and throughout the weekend between 6pm and 4am,” he said.

Gauteng “traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said that the hard objects were thrown from bridges, resulting in motorists losing control of their vehicles, or being involved in unnecessary accidents. They are then robbed of their belongings.

Maremane said the department has identified hotspots where this was happening. These included:

  • the N4 Mpumalanga to Pretoria between Solomon Mahlangu and Watermeyer off-ramp;
  • the N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga between Bronkhorstspruit and Balmoral off-ramp;
  • the N1 Polokwane and N4 Mpumalanga interchange in Pretoria;
  • the N4 to Rustenburg between the R80 Mabopane Freeway and Brits plaza tollgate; and
  • Golden Highway and the R21 Freeway from OR Tambo International Airport to Pretoria.

He said criminals tended to move from one area to another, focusing on quiet roads.

“The Gauteng traffic police will continue to conduct law enforcement operations on Gauteng major routes and freeways to ensure that anyone found placing an object is apprehended to face the full might of law,” said Maremane.

The traffic authority issued the following tips if a vehicle has been spiked:

  • Never stop your vehicle if you had have a puncture while after being “spiked, instead drive slowly to the nearest garage while contacting Gauteng traffic police.
  • If you are stopped by a traffic officer, demand to see their appointment certificate to verify if such an officer is employed by the relevant traffic authority.
  • If the officer fails to produce his or her appointment certificate, take down the registration number of the patrol vehicle and report them immediately to the nearest police station.
  • If your vehicle has had a complete break down on the road, remain in the vehicle with your car locked while seeking assistance.
  • Do not allow any person to tow your vehicle without written permission.
  • Should you realise that another motorist has been “spiked” in your presence stop and give the necessary assistance.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Murders were reduced during lockdown but now on the rise, seminar hears

The murder rate showed a decrease during the start of Covid-19 lockdown, but increased slightly when restrictions were relaxed from January this year.
News
14 hours ago

Motorists urged to be vigilant as 'spike gangs' target Tshwane roads

Criminals are laying spikes on roads in and around Tshwane and robbing motorists when they stop.
News
4 weeks ago

Ipid probes death of man during standoff with metro cops in Tshwane

Ipid is investigating the death of a man who was hit by a rubber bullet as Tshwane Metro Police Department officers dispersed a crowd.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  2. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  3. IN PICS | Asset Forfeiture Unit in KZN grabs five planes, a car and 11 pieces ... South Africa
  4. R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death South Africa
  5. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X