South Africa

These are the sports children can play at school after Covid-19 bans

Basic education department circular released on Wednesday details what sports are and are not allowed

21 May 2021 - 17:06
Tennis is one of the sports children are still allowed to play at school as Covid-19 infection numbers increase in the country. Stock photo.
Tennis is one of the sports children are still allowed to play at school as Covid-19 infection numbers increase in the country. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/luckybusiness

Cricket, tennis, softball and gymnastics are among the sports children can still play at school after contact sports were officially halted this week amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The council of education ministers (CEM) took a decision to suspend all contact sports with immediate effect on Wednesday following a surge in coronavirus infections since schools reopened for the second term.

Choir practice or rehearsals, choir competitions, choir performances and interschool choir events are suspended.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Friday released a circular, dated a day earlier, to all schools outlining which activities were permitted and which were not.

Non-contact sports, including matches, as well as “school enrichment activities” were permitted, but only if there is compliance with Covid-19 preventative measures, including social distancing, wearing masks, adequate ventilation and sanitisation.

The halted contact sports were listed as:

  • basketball;
  • football;
  • hockey;
  • netball;
  • rugby;
  • volleyball;
  • goal ball;
  • khokho;
  • boxing;
  • judo;
  • karate;
  • taekwondo;
  • wrestling; and
  • water polo.

These are the sports children can still play at school:

  • athletics;         
  • cricket;
  • chess;
  • gymnastics;
  • swimming;
  • softball;
  • tennis;
  • table tennis;
  • juskei;
  • morabaraba;
  • kgati;
  • canoeing;
  • cycling;
  • baseball;
  • squash;
  • archery;
  • badminton;
  • equestrian;
  • fencing;
  • rowing; and
  • weightlifting.

The circular reads: “It is evident that despite following the protocols as guided by the directions on extramural activities and standard operating procedures on the prevention, containment and management of Covid-19 in schools, contact sports events still contribute to the spread of Covid-19.

“In this regard, all contact sports activities have been suspended with immediate effect until the cluster outbreaks are contained and the country has emerged from the expected third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The department said tournaments and championships that required pupils to travel from schools and provinces are also suspended.

“These include tournaments and championships for non-contact sports.”

The ABC Motsepe Schools Choral Eisteddfod was also suspended for 2021.

The department said it will continue to monitor the situation and school enrichment activities would return as soon as possible.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Education department suspends contact sports in schools as Covid-19 numbers rise

All contact sport in schools is suspended with immediate effect.
News
2 days ago

School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy

Minister to announce her decision this week after uptick in infections sees officials discuss the matter
News
3 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | At the tail-end of Covid-19, closing schools is not an option

What we need is vigilance because a sense of normalcy is vital for pupils’ and teachers’ wellbeing
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  2. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  3. R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death South Africa
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. IN PICS | Asset Forfeiture Unit in KZN grabs five planes, a car and 11 pieces ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X