These are the sports children can play at school after Covid-19 bans
Basic education department circular released on Wednesday details what sports are and are not allowed
Cricket, tennis, softball and gymnastics are among the sports children can still play at school after contact sports were officially halted this week amid rising Covid-19 cases.
The council of education ministers (CEM) took a decision to suspend all contact sports with immediate effect on Wednesday following a surge in coronavirus infections since schools reopened for the second term.
Choir practice or rehearsals, choir competitions, choir performances and interschool choir events are suspended.
Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Friday released a circular, dated a day earlier, to all schools outlining which activities were permitted and which were not.
Non-contact sports, including matches, as well as “school enrichment activities” were permitted, but only if there is compliance with Covid-19 preventative measures, including social distancing, wearing masks, adequate ventilation and sanitisation.
The halted contact sports were listed as:
- basketball;
- football;
- hockey;
- netball;
- rugby;
- volleyball;
- goal ball;
- khokho;
- boxing;
- judo;
- karate;
- taekwondo;
- wrestling; and
- water polo.
These are the sports children can still play at school:
- athletics;
- cricket;
- chess;
- gymnastics;
- swimming;
- softball;
- tennis;
- table tennis;
- juskei;
- morabaraba;
- kgati;
- canoeing;
- cycling;
- baseball;
- squash;
- archery;
- badminton;
- equestrian;
- fencing;
- rowing; and
- weightlifting.
The circular reads: “It is evident that despite following the protocols as guided by the directions on extramural activities and standard operating procedures on the prevention, containment and management of Covid-19 in schools, contact sports events still contribute to the spread of Covid-19.
“In this regard, all contact sports activities have been suspended with immediate effect until the cluster outbreaks are contained and the country has emerged from the expected third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The department said tournaments and championships that required pupils to travel from schools and provinces are also suspended.
“These include tournaments and championships for non-contact sports.”
The ABC Motsepe Schools Choral Eisteddfod was also suspended for 2021.
The department said it will continue to monitor the situation and school enrichment activities would return as soon as possible.
TimesLIVE