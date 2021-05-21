Who is Mojo Motau, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

What dark secrets are wrapped up in the past of an ex-chief of military intelligence's history in Umkhonto we Sizwe?

Mojo Motau, an avowed Zuma supporter and an active participant in the faction fights within the ruling party, insists that apartheid spies in the ANC should be exposed. But Motau himself is now emerging to be an extremely dark horse and the council of the MK veterans is asking some hard questions.

Such as where exactly he did his MK training and what his nom de guerre was during the struggle. And was he actually ever even a member of MK?

So who is this man?