Who is Mojo Motau, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’
Here’s what’s hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
What dark secrets are wrapped up in the past of an ex-chief of military intelligence's history in Umkhonto we Sizwe?
Mojo Motau, an avowed Zuma supporter and an active participant in the faction fights within the ruling party, insists that apartheid spies in the ANC should be exposed. But Motau himself is now emerging to be an extremely dark horse and the council of the MK veterans is asking some hard questions.
Such as where exactly he did his MK training and what his nom de guerre was during the struggle. And was he actually ever even a member of MK?
So who is this man?
The former head of the SANDF, Siphiwe Nyanda acknowledges that Motau was a “nonentity in the struggle”.
“Nobody had heard of Motau before integration,” says Maj-Gen (ret.) Keith Mokoape, who was head of MK's military intelligence until 1990 and was Ronnie Kasrils' deputy before that.
Last year, Motau and his grouping of “ANC cadres” launched a crusade to get rid of the current ANC top structure.
He claimed to have several former generals in his circles, which ignited fears of a coup.
Motau did not respond to a request for comment.
Read more about this saga, and more news and analysis this week in Vrye Weekblad.
Must-read articles in this week’s Vrye Weekblad
