Cop arrested for extortion after 'offering to make case disappear'

A Free State police officer was arrested for extortion and corruption on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the 32-year-old attached to the organised crime unit was arrested while on duty.

Makhele said the officer had extorted money from a fraud suspect in exchange for making the case disappear.

“Transactions made by the suspect to the member were traced and he was arrested,” said Makhele

The officer is expected to appear in the Ficksburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

