COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | White House enlists dating apps to encourage Covid vaccinations

22 May 2021 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/ georgejmclittle/File photo

May 22 2021 - 10:09

Vaccination rollout for SA’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes begins on Monday

The Covid-19 vaccination programme for SA’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes will begin in earnest on Monday, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said in a statement on Friday night.

May 22 2021 - 09:50

WATCH | Pastors of millions-strong ZCC get vaccinated in Limpopo

Leaders of the millions-strong Zion Christian Church (ZCC), which has not opened its doors since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, were vaccinated in Limpopo on Friday, the provincial health department said.

May 22 2021 - 09:40

Fear of going maskless 'not irrational', says Fauci

When asked whether vaccinated people, afraid to go maskless in crowds, are being irrational, top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said the fear was ‘not irrational’.

May 22 2021 - 09:20

White House enlists dating apps to encourage Covid vaccinations

The White House announced a partnership with popular dating apps to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, after reports showed people who display their vaccination status were more likely to get a match.

May 22 2021 - 09:10

Rich countries aim to end Covid-19 vaccine inequities

Rich nation leaders and big drugmakers promised to do more to bridge the startling divide in fighting Covid-19, with an increased flow of badly needed vaccines to poorer regions

May 22 2021 - 09:00

Taiwan presses the US for Covid-19 vaccine help

Taiwan is pressing the US for help with Covid-19 vaccines as it struggles to contain a worrying new outbreak

