Eina! Four-year-old recovers after cobra bites his face during SA holiday

A boy who was bitten on the face by a spitting cobra was resuscitated in a rural hospital and saved by an antidote.

The four-year-old Dutch boy's ordeal, during a safari holiday to SA with his parents, has been revealed by the reconstructive surgeons who treated him when he returned home.

Willem Rinkel, from Utrecht University Medical Centre, said the boy's case was a warning that the increasing pre-pandemic popularity of safaris in Southern Africa “may confront more tourists with the effects of snake bites”.

However, the patient's almost total recovery with the help of mime therapy — a form of physiotherapy — showed potentially fatal snake bites could be survived with only “transient disability”.